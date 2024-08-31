Billings' Alysa Keller 12th in javelin finals at U20 world championships in Peru

LIMA, Peru — Billings West graduate and current BYU athlete Alysa Keller placed 12th in the javelin finals Friday at the U20 World Athletics Championships at the Estadio Atletico de la Videna.

Keller's best throw in the finals came on her first attempt with a distance of 48.84 meters (160 feet, 2 inches). She didn't have an eligible throw on her second attempt but had a distance of 45.43 meters (150-4) on her third try.

Keller qualified for the finals by finishing in the top 12 overall in the preliminary rounds Wednesday, throwing for a distance of 48.83 meters (160-2).

Keller was one of two from the U.S. competing in the javelin finals; Evelyn Bliss of Rimersburg, Pa., and Bucknell University won the bronze medal with a throw of 54.28.

The gold medalist was Ziyi Yan of China. Yan's best throw was 63.05 meters. Yan is currently the U20 world record holder in the event. The silver medalist was Pin-Hsun CHu of Chinese Taipei (54.28m).

Keller, 19, is a sophomore at BYU in 2024-25. She ranks No. 4 in Cougars history with a javelin throw of 51.86 meters (170-1 feet), achieved at the 2024 Big 12 Championships. Keller placed second at the USATF U20 Track and Field Championships (48.26m/158-4).

Keller graduated from West High School in 2023. She won Class AA state titles in the javelin in both 2022 and 2023, and was named Montana's Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year in 2023.

