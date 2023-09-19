Great Falls' Bill Zadick coaches Team USA to fifth men's freestyle wrestling world title

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls native Bill Zadick and his Team USA men's freestyle wrestling team clinched another world title in Serbia on Tuesday, making Zadick the first United States coach to win three world titles. The team took seven medals out of ten weight classes to win its second straight world title under Zadik.

Per the USA Wrestling website, Team USA scored 148 points to surpass runner-up Iran with 108 points. Georgia claimed the third-place trophy with 80 points.

Zadick was named the national freestyle coach in 2016 after spending time with the development program following his retirement from competition in 2008. One year after taking over the reins, Zadick led the U.S. to to its first world team title in 22 years.

In 2018, his team finished second place at the Senior World Championships with seven medalist. The following year, Zadick’s team became the first team a the Senior Pan American Championships to win all ten gold medals. In 2021, Zadick was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

With this year's world title, the USA has now won a total of five. The United States won men’s freestyle World Team titles in 1993, 1995, 2017 and 2022.