Big Sky Speedway hosts 1st annual Mile 16 Music Fest

BILLINGS — On Saturday, Big Sky Speedway hosted first annual Mile 16 Music Fest. A little music, a little racing and celebrating the freedom of our country.

“We also are here to honor the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Jerry Bray, the owner of Big Sky Speedway, and myself have partnered along with another friend of ours at Desert Mountain Broadcasting, Cam Maxwell, to put on a concert for the fans," said Josh Stagg, owner of Stagg Motor Sports. "So the idea is to have a little concert for an hour before the event, race for a few hours, then have another set with Repeat Offenders. Great local Billings band, then everyone will come down to the infield, dance and enjoy themselves.”

Stagg says that the plan is to have three of these events per year – one on Memorial Day, Another on the Fourth of July, then the final on the weekend of Sept.11. Those three dates, of course, hold serious significance.

“Racing is pretty patriotic. It’s always heart-felt when we have an opening ceremony of one of our races. Always a prayer, the pledge of allegiance and patriotism," said Stagg.

Some racing sandwiched around a live band. Not a bad way to spend a Saturday night at Big Sky Speedway.