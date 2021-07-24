Belgrade's Ali Weisz places 14th in women's 10m air rifle at Summer Olympics

TOKYO — It wasn't a long wait for Belgrade's Ali Weisz to accomplish her dream of competing in the Olympics. Her event, the women's 10m air rifle, was the first event at the Summer Games in Tokyo. The event was going on while the opening ceremony was happening.

"It’s so crazy to think that I am one of them and among (the Olympians)," Weisz told MTN Sports back in June.

On Friday night, or Saturday morning for Weisz competing in Japan, she took 14th place with a score of 626.9 in the qualification round.

In her first Olympics, Ali places 14th overall! We are so proud of you, @a_weisz!🇺🇸#GoTeamUSA | #OlympiansMadeHere — Ole Miss Rifle // Ali Weisz Stan Account (@OleMissRifle) July 24, 2021

Only eight athletes made it to the qualification round. Weisz told MTN Sports back in June that she wouldn't just be happy to be a participant in the games, but would be satisfied if she did everything that she could.

“As long as I am doing everything that I should be doing on my end of things, there’s not much more can ask for,” Weisz said.

Qian Yang out of China ended up winning the event.