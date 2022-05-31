Watch
Bandits rally to top Outlaws, earn home-field advantage

Posted at 8:50 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 22:52:41-04

BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws led for the majority of the game, including a 36-27 lead late in the third quarter, but Sioux City rallied for a 49-42 win on Monday evening inside First Interstate Arena in Billings to earn home-field advantage throughout the CIF playoffs.

After the Outlaws lost their season-opener to the Bandits by 13, they needed a win by 14 or more to take the top spot.

Billings built a 22-13 lead late in the first half after a spectacular touchdown grab by Tyron Laughinhouse that sent him over the boards in the end zone. Sioux City, though, scored on its opening drive in the second half with a Drew Prohaska touchdown run to cut it to 22-20.

Billings had leads of 30-20 and 36-27 in the third quarter before Sioux City stormed back to make it 42-42 midway through the fourth quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown Jr. to Damond Powell.

A Brown Jr. 9-yard touchdown run with 2:40 to play proved to be the decisive points in the contest.

Billings (6-3) will finish the regular season at home on June 4 against the 3-6 Wyoming Mustangs.Sioux City (9-1) finishes the campaign at home against the Rapid City Marshals.

