Bailey Giffen buries walk-off field goal, sends Billings Outlaws to ArenaBowl XXXIII

BILLINGS — Bailey Giffen buried a 39-yard field goal as time expired to give the Billings Outlaws a thrilling 35-32 win over the Nashville Kats in the semifinals of the AFL playoffs on Saturday in Billings.

Billings led 32-25 late before Nashville's Randy Hippeard plunged in from a yard out with just 47 seconds remaining. The Outlaws picked up about five yards on first down before a defensive holding penalty put them near midfield with just three ticks left on the clock.

In stepped Giffen to hammer home the field goal try to send First Interstate Arena into a frenzy and the Outlaws to next Friday's ArenaBowl XXXIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After a scoreless first quarter, Nashville struck on a Hippeard pass to Braxton Haley from four yards out to go up 7-0. Isaac Harker answered with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Dixon to tie it once again. Billings then attempted and recovered an onside kick, leading to a 10-yard scoring toss from Harker to Arthur Anderson. A Hippeard 11-yard scoring toss to Marquise Irvin knotted it up at 14 at the break.

Billings built a 26-16 lead with 1:18 to play in the third quarter when Harker and Dixon hooked up for the second time. Nashville would get another touchdown pass from Hippeard to pull within three, 26-23, then kicker Pat Clarke scored two points with a kickoff through the uprights to make it a one-score game.

After big Blake Mitchell rumbled around the right end for a 9-yard score with 6:28 to play, the Outlaws went for the throat with a fake PAT. A botched snap, however, stymied the play, giving Nashville the opportunity to tie it late before Giffen's heroics.

Billings will face Albany in East Rutherford, New Jersey next Friday at 3:30 p.m. MST in ArenaBowl XXXIII.