Avaery Stuff commits to MSU Billings volleyball

Great Falls — After finishing her senior season with the Rustlers, Avarey Stuff has signed to play with Montana State Billings for the next season. In ordinary fashion, her family was very proud of her and wanted to celebrate her big accomplishment.

“They are very excited for me,” said Stuff. “As soon as I committed, we went out to a very fancy dinner and I’ve just gotten so much love and support. I am very thankful for them.”

As for herself, she feels relieved that the process is finally done and she can look forward to starting her collegiate career.

“Its a weight lifted off my shoulders. It’s such a good feeling to finally be apart of a program and not have to worry bout it anymore.”

Stuff says that after taking her official visit to Billings, she just knew it was the right fit for her. She will be joining the Great Northwest Athletic Conference where she will have the opportunity to travel, all while playing the sport she loves.