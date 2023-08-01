Atlanta Falcons bring girls flag football camp to Missoula for third straight year

MISSOULA — The Atlanta Falcons made their way to Missoula for the third consecutive year to host their free girls flag football camp.

These camps were created to spark interest in the sport and to create opportunities for young girls in Montana to play and learn about football.

Danielle Renner, the community relations manager for the Falcons, explains that the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, owns property in Montana and wants his impact to be felt.

“Wherever he is he wants to have a huge community presence … and recently when we’ve gotten girls flag football up and going in Georgia and Alabama. We thought where else could we do this, where could we get this going? And we looked to Montana since we already had a little bit of a footprint there,” Renner said.

The girls had the opportunity to learn from Falcons legends including former linebacker Buddy Curry.

“What you have is a group of NFL players and a group of NFL FLag representatives, and we’re coaching these girls on the finer techniques and making it fun so that these girls can go into the year and their coaches know what they’re doing, and have a very competitive fun year, and we’re just excited what we’re going to hear of it next year,” Curry said.

Curry and representatives of the Falcons are hoping to make girl’s flag football a sanctioned sport in Montana.

