American Outlaws host watch party for Team USA in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — For the first time in eight years, Team USA is in the World Cup and their fans are ready to show their support. The American Outlaws put together a watch party for the Great Falls community at the Celtic Cowboy. The Celtic Cowboy is a Great Falls official chapter for the American Outlaws. The United States marched up with England today, where the two teams played to a scoreless draw.

The American Outlaws are a national supporters organization that supports the United States men's, women's and youth soccer teams. They held a successful watch party today, even though the game resulted in a scoreless draw.

“We could’ve done better. We controlled the game most of the time,” said young USA fan Liam Buffington. “We threw some opportunities away. England didn’t have very many. We could’ve beaten them.”

The watch party is not only limited to USA fans. Another young fan showed up repressing the England team. Gavin Bebbigton claims his father was born in Manchester, England and since he has visited numerous times, he felt it was only right to support them. It’s safe to say he was not very satisfied about the end result of todays match.

“It’s a little frustrating,” said Bebbigton. “I say that we should’ve won maybe, but the USA gave us a good fight.”

The fun is not over though, and there is still another chance to join the watch party. The President of the American Outlaws Great Falls Chapter, James Verzuh, has organized another one for Tuesday’s match. The watch party will be at noon at the Celtic Cowboy. It is family friendly, completely open to the community, and free to attend.