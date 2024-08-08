'Always wanted to be the guy that played every day': Voyagers' Jack Lynch hasn't missed a game in 2024 season

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers have been playing since May 21.

In that time span, shortstop Jack Lynch has been in the lineup for each game.

"I think it's just a testament to kind of my training, my resilience," Lynch said before Wednesday's game against the Ogden Raptors. "Growing up through little league and high school I always wanted to be the guy that played every day."

Lynch gives lots of credit to his coaching staff for preparing him to play in each game.

"Obviously big leaguers do this every day so that's the goal," Lynch said. "They're preparing us in the right way to get picked up and hopefully get to that next level."

Sean Repay is the manager of the Voyagers. He said his job is a bit easier with a player like Lynch on the team.

"With Jack we know who we're writing in at shortstop every day, and it's a good left-handed bat," Repay said. "On top of it he's been one of our more consistent hitters."

Lynch has had a batting average of over .300 the whole season and currently sits at .310.

Repay said he's only been improving at the plate.

"As the season has gone on, I think he's gotten a little bit more patient with getting his pitch and driving it," Repay said.

Because Lynch has played in every game, he said it's helped him better learn the pitchers he faces.

"Now that we're towards the back end of the season I'm kind of figuring out how they're going to attack me now," Lynch said. "I think that's why I've seen more success recently."

The Voyagers' season runs through Sept. 8.