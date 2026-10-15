After life-altering accident, Ronan amputee Brady Hout to represent USA at para cycling world championships

MISSOULA — In February 2024, Brady Hout of Ronan was just seven months removed from surviving an ATV accident that resulted in the amputation of his left foot.

Here's what Hout, then a junior in high school, said at the time:

"You just got to deal with it. Life might hit you hard, but you got to hit it back harder."

Related: 'Strong-willed' Ronan wrestler Brady Hout lost foot – not desire to compete

Hout has been throwing punches since the accident. He qualified for the Class A state wrestling tournament in both his junior and senior years of high school.

But after graduating in 2025, animals became his focus. Hout moved south to attend the APEX College of Veterinary Technology in Colorado Springs, Colo.

"I never understood some of the things that people could do and never understood why people would be so neglectful to animals," he said. "But I want to make a change for animals. I want to bring something back home."

Colorado Springs also happens to be home to the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, and that's where this animal enthusiast now spends most of his time.

"I came down here, first of all, to go to school," Hout said. "I mean, this was just a plus. This was an add on, but now it's kind of the whole deal."

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After life-altering ATV accident, Ronan amputee Brady Hout to represent USA at para cycling world championships

Since moving to Colorado, Hout has been on a rapid climb in the world of para cycling.

"The best way to put it is, I kind of blew some of the guys out of the water," he said. "(But) I didn't know what I did good, what I did bad. They were like, what's the next competition? So, I ended up going to nationals, and I got (disqualified) from first because I didn't know the rules."

He knows the rules now — well enough to earn a selection to USA's para cycling track world championships team after ultimately winning three national championships (C4 kilo time trial, mixed team sprint and C4 sprint) in August.

Hout's now in the Netherlands, where he will compete alongside the world's best beginning Oct. 29.

"My biggest goal right now obviously is gold, but to get on the podium is the biggest thing," Hout said. "It's not necessarily just a sport, it's my future. This could set me up for how I need in the future."

He hopes that future includes the LA 2028 Paralympics.

But for now, he's soaking up this opportunity.

"It's kind of mind-boggling to be where I am now from where I started," Hout said. "I mean, I was literally at the bottom, had nothing until about a year ago with this. Somehow made it up to the top. I mean, God blessed that I'm here.

"But it's incredible. I don't fully even understand it myself."

But understand this: Since his life-altering accident, Brady Hout continues to hit back … harder and harder.

