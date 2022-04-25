42nd Ice Breaker Road Race returns to Great Falls after two year hiatus

GREAT FALLS — The 42nd Annual Great Falls Ice Breaker Road Race returned to the Electric City’s downtown area after going on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The race saw over 2,000 runners aging from walkers to high level competitors throughout the three races. Along with the participation numbers, the prize money surpassed 6,000 dollars total for the top three finishers in each race of men and women.

In addition to a few of the highlights in the video, full results from the races can be found here.