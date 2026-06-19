BILLINGS — Picture a kid who treated the football field like a blank canvas and the football like a paintbrush.

After two years at Missoula Hellgate, Rosenbach shifted to Pullman High in Washington, then painted his way into the spotlight at Washington State. Three seasons with the Cougars, including a stint under coaching legend Dennis Erickson, turned him into a precision artist; by his junior year, Rosenbach led the nation in passing efficiency carving windows through defenses.

WATCH Timm's story:

‘26 Montana Pro FB HOF: Missoula Hellgate's Timm Rosenbach; passing leader to play caller

The NFL noticed. In 1989, the Phoenix Cardinals used the second pick of the supplemental draft to claim him. By his second pro season, he was no longer just a prospect — Rosenbach was a full-time show. In 1990, he started all 16 games, throwing for more than 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns.

But every great career has twists. Knee injuries cut his short, but Rosenbach didn’t vanish. He re-purposed his love of the game into coaching, a role that suited him like a well-worn jersey. For more than 25 years, he taught, schemed, and mentored, including two meaningful stints in Montana. In 2012, he ran the offense at Montana and later returned to Missoula for six more seasons as an assistant.

The story isn’t about what ended, it’s about what continued — from Hellgate to Pullman, Cougar glory to NFL Sundays, sidelines to strategy sessions. Rosenbach is still coaching, now in his first year as offensive coordinator at Ottawa College in Surprise, Ariz.

The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday, June 27, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. A meet and greet begins at 5 p.m. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for more information.

