BILLINGS — Brock Coyle, a Bozeman kid who grew up treating chilly Friday nights like ritual, didn’t stay home for college ball.

Coyle instead arrived at the University of Montana and spent four seasons carving his name into Griz lore — gritty, reliable, and honored with second‑team and honorable‑mention All‑Big Sky selections.

WATCH Brock's story:

’26 Montana Pro FB HOF: Brock Coyle’s heart, hustle from Bozeman gridiron to NFL

The 2014 NFL Draft passed without his name being called, but that didn’t stop him — it fueled him. The Seattle Seahawks gave him a shot, and Coyle turned himself into a special‑teams ace, delivering the hard, invisible plays that flip field position.

When called upon in his comfort zone, he seamlessly stepped into the spotlight — starting five games at linebacker and answering every whistle with effort.

After three seasons in Seattle, he landed with the San Francisco 49ers for one more run before injuries scripted his final chapter.

Coyle closed his NFL career with 103 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble — modest numbers that only hint at the real story: a small‑town grinder who turned opportunity into impact, left everything on the field, and walked away with a legacy of heart and hard work.

The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday, June 27, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. A meet and greet begins at 5 p.m. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com.