2026 Montana Pro FB HOF: Ron Heller’s trek from NFL trenches to Treasure State roots

BILLINGS — For more than 30 years Ron Heller has split life between the Gulf Coast and Big Sky Country — and Montana claims a quiet, proud piece of his story.

Born on Long Island in New York, Heller made his name at Penn State from 1980 to 1984, part of the squad that brought home a national title in 1982. From there to the NFL: a fourth‑round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, launching a 12‑season career that would take him from Tampa to Philadelphia and on to Miami.

WATCH Ron's story:

2026 Montana Pro FB HOF: Ron Heller’s trek from NFL trenches to Montana roots

After four seasons with the Bucs, he was traded to Philadelphia, where he became a fixture — appearing in 75 regular‑season games and lining up at both right and left tackle. In 1993 Heller signed with the Miami Dolphins and spent three seasons anchoring the line before a knee injury closed his playing chapter.

But the game never left him. In 2004 he took his first coaching steps with the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe, rising to offensive coordinator by 2007. He reunited with longtime colleague Bart Andrus for a season with the Toronto Argonauts and later carried his coaching craft to stops in Jacksonville and on the staff of the New York Jets.

Back in Montana, he traded the sideline for the microphone — serving two seasons as a color analyst for Montana State.

The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 27, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. A meet and greet begins at 5 p.m. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for more information.