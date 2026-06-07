2026 Montana Pro FB HOF: Griz to NFL, Andre Patterson’s 40+ years shaping D-lines

BILLINGS — Andre Patterson's path from college player to longtime coach began in 1981, when he transferred from Contra Costa College to the University of Montana and played defensive line. A knee injury cut short his playing days, and in 1982 he joined the Griz coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

From there, Patterson launched a coaching career spanning 43 years. It started with a high school position in Renton, Washington, before he moved across the country in defensive coaching roles at several colleges — including Weber State, Western Michigan, Cornell and Washington State.

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Montana Pro FB HOF: Griz to NFL, Andre Patterson’s 40+ years shaping D-lines

He then landed his first college head coaching spot at Cal Poly from 1994-96, when the Mustangs were in the American West Conference, and led them to a league title.

Shortly after, Pete Carroll brought Patterson on board with the New England Patriots in 1997 as a defensive line coach. He then shifted to the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

In 2008, Patterson returned to the college ranks, working at UNLV, UTEP and FIU, before rejoining the NFL a little over a decade ago as part of the Minnesota Vikings' staff.

In 2022, Patterson joined the New York Giants in charge of the defensive line.

Patterson and his wife, Donna, have 2 kids.

The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday, June 27, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. A meet and greet begins at 5 p.m. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for more information.