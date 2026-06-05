2026 Montana Football HOF: Tony Boddie from Bobcat backfield to Super Bowl stage

BILLINGS — Tony Boddie chased a dream and left a mark in unexpected places — from high school standout to Super Bowl pregame captain, and now, Montana Football Hall of Famer.

Growing up in Washington, Boddie was glued to sports from a young age. He was named Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball at Renton High School and was offered a minor league tryout with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his path was on the gridiron.

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2026 Montana Football HOF: Tony Bodie from Bobcat backfield to Super Bowl stage

From 1979 to 1982, Boddie was Montana State's every-down workhorse, grinding out nearly 2,500 yards and finishing as the school's sixth all-time leading rusher. He was tough between the tackles and electric when cutting outside.

His professional journey took him to the Los Angeles Express in the United States Football League, where over three seasons he added over 600 yards and four touchdowns to his ledger.

A shot at the NFL followed. Boddie joined the Denver Broncos in 1986 and saw the field again in 1987. In Week 13, he scored the only NFL touchdown of his career in a win over New England.

He didn't just play in the postseason — he was a presence. Boddie appeared in all three of Denver's playoff games and served as a pregame captain for the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

A back injury in 1988 cut his career short. What remained was a legacy of grit. Boddie is now a husband, father of four, grandfather of five, and says he still loves watching and coaching sports.

The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday, June 27, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. A meet and greet begins at 5 p.m. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for more information.