BILLINGS — So many roads lead back to Butte, Montana, including the highways traveled by Pat Ogrin. As one of six siblings, he made a name for himself on the football field, earning the title of defensive tackle of the century from Butte High in 1999. He was born and raised in Butte but lived in Cut Bank for a short time.

Ogrin earned a full-ride scholarship to the University of Wyoming, where his Cowboys played in the Fiesta Bowl during his freshman year. After playing that season, he started every game as a sophomore and junior. However, knee surgery sidelined Ogrin for most of his senior year, though he still had a shot at the NFL.

2025 Montana Football HOF: Pat Ogrin’s path from Butte High to Super Bowl champ

The Washington Redskins signed him as a free agent in 1980. Under legendary coach Joe Gibbs, Ogrin played in three regular-season games and two playoff games that season, which culminated in a Super Bowl victory over Miami — his final moment in the NFL.

The following year, Ogrin joined the United States Football League, working under Craig Morton with the Denver Gold. He led Denver's defensive line that season, recording 84 tackles and five sacks. His success continued with the Denver Gold and new head coach Mouse Davis in 1985. However, the USFL was dissolved after the season.

In 1988, Ogrin received a call from a former coach asking him if he would have any interest in arena football, to which he responded, “Sure, why not one more time.” At 30, he signed on with the Pittsburgh Gladiators, playing both offensive and defensive tackle.

“It wasn’t easy making the transition,” Ogrin said. “Playing both ways is very hard, you don’t get any breaks. Looking back on it, one way was a luxury.”

After that winding journey, Ogrin concluded his football career and returned to college, earning a doctorate in pharmacy. He now practices in Louisiana, where he enjoys family life alongside his wife, Helen, with grown sons Dylan and Christian, and stepchildren Virginia, Davis and Lillian.

“I’ve lived in a lot of different places, but I always consider Montana my home and where my football journey began,” he said. “And now I am grateful for this honor of being part of the Montana Football Hall of Fame.”

The induction ceremony is June 28 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 5 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for more information.