2025 Montana Football HOF: Lex Hilliard ran wild from Flathead to the NFL

BILLINGS — In the serene landscapes of Kalispell, young Lex Hilliard turned a bright green football field into his stomping grounds. Literally.

In his sophomore year at Flathead High School, the powerful running back started shattering records with electrifying runs totaling almost 1,400 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns that season.

He’d close high school with over 4,400 all-purpose yards and 44 touchdowns, records standing the test of time.

2025 Montana Football HOF: UM's Lex Hilliard running wild from Flathead to NFL

Then No. 38 delivered an instant impact for the Montana Grizzlies. He’d bust onto the scene running for nearly 600 yards. A year later, almost 1,000 while earning first-team All-Big Sky honors, and eventually in his Griz career a Walter Payton Award finalist. Comb through UM’s record books and you’ll find Hilliard’s name almost 40 times.

He’d leave as one of Montana’s toughest running backs. How about this recollection from former teammate Chase Reynolds?

“There was a point during a game where he had busted his thumb or something and he had a pin in it. During the game, the pin had stuck out through his thumb,” Reynolds said. “I remember them, with pliers, trying to get the pin out. I remember going, ‘Man this guy, he’s tough.’ I don’t care what you do in the weight room or on the field, he’s trying to get this pin pulled out of his thumb so he can go back in there and play.”

In 2008 a dream come true; Hilliard was taken in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins where he’d join former Griz kicker Dan Carpenter. A year later, Hilliard appeared in all 16 games. In fact, he and Carpenter accounted for every point the Dolphins scored in a 27-20 loss to Houston.

Lex spent 2012 with the Patriots and Jets, finishing his NFL career playing in 62 games, including 13 starts, and totaling 163 rushing yards, 233 receiving yards and four touchdowns. After fracturing his shoulder blade, he called it a career.

Lex Hilliard’s drive and toughness remain etched in hearts from Kalispell to the NFL, and now to the Montana Football Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame induction ceremony is June 28 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 5 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for information.

