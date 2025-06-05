BILLINGS — Joey Thomas delivered a bevy of standout moments as a cornerback for Montana State, none more remarkable than on a snowy Saturday before Thanksgiving in 2002.

Facing the University of Montana, a team the Bobcats hadn’t beaten since 1985, the odds were stacked against MSU.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

2025 Montana Football HOF: Against all odds, Joey Thomas helped Montana State to stoic win over Montana

Leading into the showdown, Montana's head coach expressed skepticism of Thomas and his defensive backs crew, signaling plans to exploit the Bobcat secondary. The outcome was unexpected.

Thomas and the Bobcat defense held one of the nation's top offenses to just 199 total yards. By halftime, the Grizzlies were 1-for-19 passing, with just 11 yards.

While Thomas' individual stats in that game — two tackles and one blocked kick — may not stand out, his shutdown coverage was crucial. The Grizzlies completed just eight passes, and Montana State won the game 10-7, ending a 16-year drought against its rival.

As a shutdown corner, Thomas's talent was invaluable. Despite teams targeting other areas of the field, he wrapped up his college career with 37 pass breakups and 10 interceptions.

Thomas reached the NFL, playing two seasons for the Green Bay Packers and one for the New Orleans Saints. He returned to coaching high school football in Seattle before joining Fort Scott Junior College in Kansas and Florida Atlantic University.

He later became a defensive analyst for the Texas Longhorns, working with former Bobcat head coach Jeff Choate, and they now work together at the University of Nevada. Now Thomas is poised to enter the Montana Football Hall of Fame.

Mike Kramer, who coached Thomas at MSU, said through MSU Athletics, “By far he’s the top cornerback in Bobcat history and it ain't even close. He was denied a bevy of accolades by unappreciative fellow Big Sky (Conference) coaches.”

Thomas is continuing to shape the next generation of talent with the Wolf Pack in Reno, Nev., carrying the spirit of a Bobcat within him.

The Montana Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 28 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 5 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for information.