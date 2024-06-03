2024 Montana Football HOF profile: Record-setting CFL receiver Matt Clark

BILLINGS — As the Montana Football Hall of Fame inducts its 2024 class later this month, one incoming member spent a lot of time catching passes.

Funny thing is, Matt Clark didn’t even play football until his junior year at Missoula Hellgate. Mostly, he says, because his older brother told people Matt didn’t like contact, so he wanted to prove big brother wrong.

Did he ever.

The receiver turned out to be a four-year starter at the University of Montana toward the beginning of Don Read's coaching era, from 1987-1990. He earned all sorts of Griz team awards including Most Valuable Freshman and later Most Inspirational Player.

No. 85 really started to torch the game when he headed back to his native Canada. Clark played seven years (1991-1998) in the Canadian Football League, all but one game with the BC Lions.

His first year, the little big man Doug Flutie was Clark’s quarterback and they combined for one of the most prolific passing offenses in CFL history. Clark set three league records that season for touchdowns, receptions and the most eye-popping — 1,530 receiving yards. That yardage record still stands today, over 30 years after he set it.

Clark was a starter when BC won the Grey Cup — Canada’s version of the Super Bowl — in 1994. In total, Clark played in 101 CFL games.

Ironically, the former Griz standout now lives in Bozeman — home of the rival Montana State Bobcats — turning most of his attention to a much gentler sport: golf. Clark has been a teacher and coach at both Bozeman High School and Gallatin High School where he's helped lead eight state-title teams. One in football and seven in golf.

The Montana Football Hall of Fame ceremony is starts at 6 p.m. June 22 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.