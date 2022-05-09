2022 Montana Football Hall of Fame: Marv Sunderland

Our showcase of the 2022 Montana Football Hall of Fame Inductees rolls on, as we head to the hi-line for Chester native Marv Sunderland.

After his time at Chester, Sunderland played running back at Northern Montana College from 1962-65. He had a brief stint in ’67 with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and in ’68 with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

Sunderland then returned to Montana where he coached Chinook in 1968 and Hardin in ’69. He then moved to the collegiate level, where he spent six years with North Dakota State.

Then the NFL came calling again. Sunderland was an NFL Scout for the Jets, Patriots and Titans spanning 39 years. From 1998-2002, Sunderland was with the New York Giants, where he was the director of player personnel. He was also in charge of college and professional scouting for the 2000 Super Bowl runner-up Giants.

Sunderland was inducted into what is now the MSU-Northern Hall of Fame in 1999.