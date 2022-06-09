Montana State's Drake Schneider, Duncan Hamilton, Levi Taylor advance to finals

(Editor's note: Montana State athletics press release)

EUGENE, Ore.—On college track and field's biggest stage, a trio of Montana State athletes shined bright on Wednesday.

On the first day of the NCAA Division I Championship at Hayward Field, senior Drake Schneider set a school record in the men's 400 meter hurdles semifinals, completing the race in a personal best time of 49.08 seconds to finish second overall and advance to Friday's finals.

🚨 SCHOOL RECORD 🚨



Drake Schneider sets a new lifetime best and finishes 2nd overall with a time of 49.08 and will race in Friday’s finals!!!#GoCatsGo x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/2QTDDYvVKh — Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) June 9, 2022

Texas Tech senior Malik Metivier posted the best overall time of 48.89 seconds while LSU's Sean Burrell placed third in 49.19.

The Bobcats will also have two athletes in the finals of the men's 3000 meter steeplechase. Junior Duncan Hamilton won the second heat with a personal best time of 8:23.13. Levi Taylor also advanced to the finals with a sixth-place finish in the first heat. Taylor posted a PR time of 8:30.20.

In the men's pole vault final, sophomore Colby Wilson placed 20th with a height of 16 feet and 10 3/4 inches. Kentucky sophomore Keaton Daniel and Stephen F. Austin junior Branson Ellis tied for first at 18 feet and 1/2 inch.

The finals for the men's 400 meter hurdles and 3000 meter steeplechase will be on Friday.

Montana State's Lucy Corbett is set to compete in the women's pole vault finals on Saturday.

