Delta Air Lines named best airline for 7th consecutive year

Delta Air Lines has been named the best airline by travel expert The Points Guy for the seventh consecutive year. The company ranks airlines based on reliability, loyalty programs, cost, and reach.

The Atlanta-based airline received high marks for customer service and consistently being on time in the 2025 report. United Airlines and Southwest Airlines round out the top three.

The Points Guy says Delta ranks No. 1 for reliability, No. 4 for loyalty, No. 4 for cost and No. 4 for reach.

"What put Delta over the top in 2025 was its strength across all the categories we analyzed, from the consistently strong, on-time airline operation it runs to the experience customers have at the airport and in their seats," the Points Guy said.

Southwest ranks No. 1 for reach and cost, while United is No. 1 for loyalty. Southwest climbed two spots in the rankings from the year before.

Southwest Airlines recently implemented numerous changes to its fee structure, including a surcharge for checked bags as well as the implementation of premium seating. The Points Guy says it is possible Southwest could drop in the rankings next year because of these changes.

Frontier ranks at the bottom of the 10-airline list, followed by Spirit. Both airlines struggled with reliability.

"They were hindered by their myriad of add-on fees, loyalty programs that didn't measure up and fewer onboard features and amenities than their larger competitors," the Points Guy said.

Delta Air Lines was the most used airline in 2024, with American ranking No. 2 and Southwest No. 3.