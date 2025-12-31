From Walmart to Walgreens: Store hours for New Year’s Day 2026

While schools, government and banks are closed on New Year's Day, most major retailers across the U.S. will be open, with many offering discounts on older inventory to clear the way for newer products.

But before you run out the door on New Year's Day to peruse deals, it’s wise to double-check your local store's operating hours, which can differ depending on their location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules online for stores in your neighborhood.

Here’s a rundown of what's open and closed on New Year's Day, 2026.

Government

Government buildings, post offices, courts and schools are closed.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday but reopen Friday.

Package Delivery

Standard FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on New Year's Day, although some critical services will be offered at certain locations. Check your local store for more information.

Retailers

Walmart is open on New Year's Day, but may have modified hours. Check your local store’s website for hours.

Target is open on New Year’s Day, but may have modified hours. Check your local store’s website for hours.

Macy’s is open on New Year’s Day, but may have modified hours. Check your local store’s website for hours.

Kohl’s is open on New Year’s Day, but may have modified hours. Check your local store’s website for hours.

CVS is open on New Year’s Day, but may have modified hours. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Walgreens is open on New Year’s Day, but may have modified hours. Check your local store for more information, including whether or not the pharmacy is open.

Grocery Stores

Most national grocery store chains, such as Albertsons, Whole Foods, Kroger and Aldi are open on New Year's Day but may have modified hours. In-store pharmacies tend to be closed for the holiday. Check your local store for details.

National chains that are closed for New Year's Day include Trader Joe's and Costco.