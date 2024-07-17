Watch: Big Sky Kickoff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Football season is just around the corner, and the Big Sky Conference and MTN Sports get the season started in grand fashion once again with the 2024 Kickoff.

Players, coaches, school officials, members of the media and others will converge on Spokane on Saturday for a full weekend of events to get Big Sky Conference schools set for another season of play.

Saturday evening features the induction of new members to the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame. Eight Big Sky legends are on tap including former Montana State head football coach Sonny Holland (1971-77), former Montana State defensive tackle Bill Kollar (1971-73) and former Montana head football coach Don Read (1986-95).

Monday morning players from around the conference will meet with members of the media.

MTN Sports will bring the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame and Media Day to viewers throughout the state. Here is the schedule of live coverage, which can be viewed below:

