Junior Bergen, Montana's highlight-maker, featured this week on the Grizzly Insider

MISSOULA — Montana sophomore receiver and return specialist Junior Bergen is the featured guest this week on MTN Sports' Grizzly Insider show.

Bergen, a graduate of Billings Senior High School, has displayed his big-play ability again this season with four receiving touchdowns and one punt return TD through six games. Bergen had a highlight-reel touchdown catch last week, hauling in a pass with one hand in the back of the end zone against Idaho.

Coach Bobby Hauck is also featured again this week on the Grizzly Insider as No. 7-ranked UM (5-1, 2-1 Big Sky) looks to get back in the win column — though it faces a stiff challenge on the road against No. 2 Sacramento State, the two-time reigning Big Sky Conference champion. Montana is coming off a 30-23 home loss to Idaho. The Hornets (6-0, 3-0) blew out Eastern Washington 52-28 last week.

Saturday's game is a late one — it kicks off at 9 p.m. Mountain time and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen hosts the Grizzly Insider on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video above or on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

