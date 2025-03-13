Watch Now
Photos: State AA basketball tournament tips off in Bozeman

Photos from the first round at the State AA basketball tournament in Bozeman.

Helena High opened the State AA tournament with a 60-50 win over Billings Senior. Billings Skyview topped Helena Capital 53-41 in the first round of the Class AA tournament in Bozeman.

Helena High opened the State AA tournament with a 60-50 win over Billings Senior.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
