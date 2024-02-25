Photos: Championship Saturday at the Northern C divisional
Photos from championship Saturday at the Northern C divisional basketball tournament in Great Falls.
Box Elder claims its first Northern C boys title since 2016.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Roy-Winifred and Denton-Geyser-Stanford battle it out in the Northern C girls championship.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Box Elder boys defeated Belt 54-45 to win the Northern C title.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports