LIVE BLOG: Griz and Jackrabbits collide in national championship

2:54 p.m. - Incompletions hurt Griz
Eight straight incompletions result in punt. Under five minutes left as the Jackrabbits still lead 23-3.
2:39 p.m. - Griz defense nearly forces a turnover
Pass breakup falls incomplete. Jackrabbits punt on 4th and 4 with a fair catch called for. Griz takeover down 20.
2:33 p.m. - Griz stopped on 4th down attempt
Jackrabbits get the ball with 11 minutes left in the game.
2:20 p.m. - Third quarter comes to a close
Jackrabbits lead national championship 23-3 with one quarter to go.
2:15 p.m. - SDSU sinks a field goal to extend the lead
Jackrabbits up 23-3 with :56 remaining in the third quarter.
2:12 p.m. - SDSU forces a fumble
McDowell loses the ball after he's hit from behind by a defender. Jackrabbits recover at the Griz 21.
2:09 p.m. - Jackrabbits strike again from 23 yards out
After a TD pass, the Jacks bobble a PAT. 20-3 with 2:36 to play in the third.
2:03 p.m. - Drive stalls after offensive penalty
Intentional grounding backs the Griz up. Griz punt after facing a 3rd and 24.
1:53 p.m. - Jackrabbits break into the end zone
SDSU takes a 14-3 lead with 7:11 left in the 3rd quarter.
1:50 p.m. - Jackrabbits get the ball back
Ball at the SDSU 42 with 9:52 in the 3rd.
1:47 p.m. - Griz take over inside their own five
Still a tight contest at 7-3 Jackrabbits. 10:30 left in the 3rd quarter.
1:40 p.m. - Griz turn the ball over on opening drive
Jackrabbits take over 12 minutes left in the third quarter.
1:30 p.m. - Some sights of the first half
1:14 p.m. - Deep shot by the Griz picked off
First half is in the books. SDSU leads 7-3.
1:05 p.m. - Montana forced to punt
7-3 Jackrabbits. 1:52 left in the first half
12:57 p.m. - Fans celebrate punt recovery
Fans watching at The Still Room in downtown Missoula cheer on the Grizzlies
12:57 p.m. - Griz recover punt , turnover
New life.
12:50 p.m. - Griz defense holds
Jackrabbits forced to punt. 7-3 with 7:49 left in the half.
12:41 p.m. - Montana gets on the board
Griz bury a 30-yard field goal. 7-3 Jackrabbits.
12:34 p.m. - Turnover!
Griz pick the ball off - Corbin Walker (8) forces the turnover. The First Team All Big Sky defender sets the Montana Grizzlies up.
12:30 p.m. - Griz stopped on fourth down
Turnover on downs. Jackrabbits take over.
12:28 p.m. - Big decision on deck
After a quarterback scramble, the Griz face 4th down and 1. End of the first quarter.
Those 15 minutes flew by.
12:20 p.m. - Team honors legendary coach during the championship game
Don Read sticker placed on player helmets.
12:18 p.m. - It's what he does so well
Junior Bergen with a fantastic kickoff return to put the Griz into good field position.
12:15 p.m. - Jackrabbits bulldoze their way down the field
SDSU strikes first with an opening drive touchdown. 18 rushing touchdowns on the season for the Jacks. 7-0. Defending national champions with the lead.
12:00 p.m. - It's time to get this thing started
11:45 a.m. - This is what it's all about!
11:35 a.m. - Fans have filled the stands
Seats are full of Griz fans ready for action
11:30 a.m. - We're 30 minutes out Griz fans
11:20 a.m. - Getting closer
11:05 a.m. - Your Montana Grizzlies take the field to warm up
We're getting closer to go time!
10:50 a.m. - Fans are starting to fill the stadium
As we get closer to kickoff, fans are making their way inside Toyota Stadium in Friso, Texas for today's national championship battle between the Griz and the Jackrabbits.
10:35 a.m. - Team getting into game-mode
10:30 a.m. - Fans show their support ahead of national championship
As we get closer to game time, take a look at fans gathered outside of the stadium ready for today's monster clash.
10:10 a.m. - Fans show support to players
10:10 a.m. - Battle of the college bands
10:05 a.m. - Jackrabbits fans cheering on their defending champs
10:00 a.m. - The day you've been waiting for is here!
Team makes their way to the stadium in preparation for today's match up against South Dakota State for a shot at the title.