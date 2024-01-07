LIVE BLOG: Griz and Jackrabbits collide in national championship

2:54 p.m. - Incompletions hurt Griz

Eight straight incompletions result in punt. Under five minutes left as the Jackrabbits still lead 23-3.

2:39 p.m. - Griz defense nearly forces a turnover

Pass breakup falls incomplete. Jackrabbits punt on 4th and 4 with a fair catch called for. Griz takeover down 20.

Kyle Hansen

2:33 p.m. - Griz stopped on 4th down attempt

Jackrabbits get the ball with 11 minutes left in the game.

2:20 p.m. - Third quarter comes to a close

Jackrabbits lead national championship 23-3 with one quarter to go.

2:15 p.m. - SDSU sinks a field goal to extend the lead

Jackrabbits up 23-3 with :56 remaining in the third quarter.

2:12 p.m. - SDSU forces a fumble

McDowell loses the ball after he's hit from behind by a defender. Jackrabbits recover at the Griz 21.

2:09 p.m. - Jackrabbits strike again from 23 yards out

After a TD pass, the Jacks bobble a PAT. 20-3 with 2:36 to play in the third.

2:03 p.m. - Drive stalls after offensive penalty

Intentional grounding backs the Griz up. Griz punt after facing a 3rd and 24.

1:53 p.m. - Jackrabbits break into the end zone

SDSU takes a 14-3 lead with 7:11 left in the 3rd quarter.

1:50 p.m. - Jackrabbits get the ball back

Ball at the SDSU 42 with 9:52 in the 3rd.

1:47 p.m. - Griz take over inside their own five

Still a tight contest at 7-3 Jackrabbits. 10:30 left in the 3rd quarter.

Carter Culver

1:40 p.m. - Griz turn the ball over on opening drive

Jackrabbits take over 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

1:30 p.m. - Some sights of the first half

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana junior Erik Barker (88) holds the ball high after a punt during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) is stopped inches from the goal line during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

1:14 p.m. - Deep shot by the Griz picked off

First half is in the books. SDSU leads 7-3.

1:05 p.m. - Montana forced to punt

7-3 Jackrabbits. 1:52 left in the first half

Carter Culver

12:57 p.m. - Fans celebrate punt recovery

Fans watching at The Still Room in downtown Missoula cheer on the Grizzlies

Derek Joseph

12:57 p.m. - Griz recover punt , turnover

New life.

Carter Culver

12:50 p.m. - Griz defense holds

Jackrabbits forced to punt. 7-3 with 7:49 left in the half.

Carter Culver

12:41 p.m. - Montana gets on the board

Griz bury a 30-yard field goal. 7-3 Jackrabbits.

12:34 p.m. - Turnover!

Griz pick the ball off - Corbin Walker (8) forces the turnover. The First Team All Big Sky defender sets the Montana Grizzlies up.

12:30 p.m. - Griz stopped on fourth down

Turnover on downs. Jackrabbits take over.

12:28 p.m. - Big decision on deck

After a quarterback scramble, the Griz face 4th down and 1. End of the first quarter.

Those 15 minutes flew by.

12:20 p.m. - Team honors legendary coach during the championship game

Don Read sticker placed on player helmets.

Kyle Hansen

12:18 p.m. - It's what he does so well

Junior Bergen with a fantastic kickoff return to put the Griz into good field position.

12:15 p.m. - Jackrabbits bulldoze their way down the field

SDSU strikes first with an opening drive touchdown. 18 rushing touchdowns on the season for the Jacks. 7-0. Defending national champions with the lead.

12:00 p.m. - It's time to get this thing started

Kyle Hansen

11:45 a.m. - This is what it's all about!

11:35 a.m. - Fans have filled the stands

Seats are full of Griz fans ready for action

Kyle Hansen

11:30 a.m. - We're 30 minutes out Griz fans

James Dobson/MTN Sports The University of Montana warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

11:20 a.m. - Getting closer

11:05 a.m. - Your Montana Grizzlies take the field to warm up

We're getting closer to go time!

10:50 a.m. - Fans are starting to fill the stadium

As we get closer to kickoff, fans are making their way inside Toyota Stadium in Friso, Texas for today's national championship battle between the Griz and the Jackrabbits.

Carter Culver Fans inside Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for 2024 National Championship

Kyle Hansen

10:35 a.m. - Team getting into game-mode

Kyle Hansen

10:30 a.m. - Fans show their support ahead of national championship

As we get closer to game time, take a look at fans gathered outside of the stadium ready for today's monster clash.

James Dobson/MTN Sports Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

Carter Culver Fans tailgating outside of Toyota Stadium

Carter Culver

Carter Culver

10:10 a.m. - Fans show support to players

10:10 a.m. - Battle of the college bands

James Dobson/MTN Sports Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

10:05 a.m. - Jackrabbits fans cheering on their defending champs

10:00 a.m. - The day you've been waiting for is here!

Team makes their way to the stadium in preparation for today's match up against South Dakota State for a shot at the title.