Wyatt DeVoss, Ashton Platt continue to shine for Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — It’s no secret that Ashton Platt and Wyatt DeVoss had plenty of success on the football field at Great Falls High. Platt was named as an all-conference honorable mention quarterback, while DeVoss was recognized as a first-team all-state defensive end.

The leadership instilled into these two have now translated over from the field to the hardwood.

Platt has gone from playing quarterback, to playing point guard. Both positions are viewed upon as ‘head of the team’ or as an extension of the coach. These positions come with tons of responsibility and Platt gladly steps up to the challenge.

“Just doing the best that you can, staying positive. Don’t come down on anyone, make sure people stay happy and are ready to go at all times,” said Platt.

Platt is currently averaging over five assist per game, making sure his teammates are happily getting their shots and helping the Bison win games. DeVoss is also contributing in a big way. DeVoss is currently leading the team in scoring and pulling down six rebounds per game to go with it. Wyatt is a very humble athlete who gets the job done and motivates his teammates by leading by example.

“Its a huge responsibility [to lead]. A lot of people look up to you to set a good example for them,” said DeVoss. “Its a pretty cool feeling, having everyone look up to you. Have to keep your head up the whole time, making sure you’re the leader and your worthy of it”

DeVoss and Platt along with the rest of the Bison will be back in action on their home floor on Jan. 3.

