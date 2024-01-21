Wrestling: Kalispell Flathead three-peats at Class AA duals

For the third straight year, Kalispell Flathead proved its dominance at the mid-season Class AA duals wrestling tournament.

Flathead started its day with a clean sweep over Bozeman, winning that dual 76-0. The Braves moved on to the quarterfinals and gave up points to Billings Skyview but still won with ease, taking it 48-15.

Flathead was met by Great Falls High in the semifinal round. The Bison were up 13-12 entering the 170-pound weight class, but that’s when things turned around. The Braves’ Gunnar Thompson defeated Ryder English to put Flathead in front and the Braves never looked back. They advanced to the championship round with a 45-19 victory.

The championship was a rematch of the 2022 finals between Flathead and Billings Senior.

It was a strong start for the Broncs. In the second and third match, Kyle Ard and Demetrios Saliaris pinned their opponents to go ahead 15-0.

The Braves trailed 23-0 before finally being able to get on the board. Gunnar Thompson pinned his opponent to put up six points, and Anders Thompson followed up with another pin to make it 23-12.

They weren’t done there as Sawyer Troupe came up with a third straight pin for the Braves, bringing them back within five. If that wasn’t enough, Flathead went for a fourth straight pin as Kellen Downing came through to give them the 24-23 lead.

Hunter Arriaga came up with another big pin for the Braves, putting them ahead 33-23. Diesel Thompson sealed the deal for Flathead with his major decision win.