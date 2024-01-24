Wrestling: Great Falls High dominates CMR at crosstown dual

GREAT FALLS — Just days after meeting in the Class AA duals tournament, Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR took it to the mat once more under the spotlight. The Bison showed their strength and dominance over their rival Tuesday, as they defeated CMR 57-18.

CMR’s Colton Spring got things going in the right direction for his squad, scoring six points after defeating Bison’s Collin Boland. Things began to spiral downhill for the Rustlers as Great Falls began to create its separation on the scoreboard.

Cash Clark put the Bison ahead 12-6 after pinning Isaac Mckamey, then Ross Tolliver and Sammuell Elliot added another five points each with technical fall wins over Eli Harrell and Landon De La Garza. Gage Clothier, Gavin Cotton and Kale Baumann all defeated their Rustler opponents by fall, which put the Bison in front 40-6.

Dylan Block and Mason Spahr went at it in the 160-pound match and went nearly the full six minutes. About midway through the third period of the match, Block scored two points on a takedown to go ahead 16-1 and win by technical fall. Following that match, Ryder English pinned Liam Gage for another Bison six points.

CMR got back on the winning side of things at 182. Gage Allen bested Dame Furthmyre to score six more for the Rustlers. Daniel Mann finished the dual with a win by fall for the Bison.