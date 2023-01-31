Weston Brown of Bozeman High earns Montana Gatorade boys cross country honor

CHICAGO — Bozeman's Weston Brown was named the Montana Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year on Monday.

Brown raced to All-America honors by placing eighth at the Nike Cross Nationals with a time of 14:56.4. Unbeaten by opponents in the state, Brown’s debut season also included winning the Class AA individual state championship. He led the Hawks to a team title in the process.

Brown has maintained a weighted 4.10 GPA in the classroom, and has volunteered as part of a service mission in Tanzania as well as locally at Eagle Mount, a community center for the intellectually and physically challenged.

“Weston Brown is a clear rising star in our sport,” PrepCalTrack.com editor Rich Gonzalez said in a press release. “Competing in his first year of cross country as a senior, his storybook progress was unrivaled in not only winning state individual and team championships, but then placing eighth at nationals against an absolutely stacked field of veteran runners. This level of dramatic, instant progress is unheard of.”

The Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

