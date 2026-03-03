BUTTE — It was twice as nice for the West Yellowstone boys and girls basketball teams Monday at the Maroon Activities Center.

Both squads secured spots at their respective Class C state tournaments next week in Missoula with Western division challenge-game wins. The Wolverine girls held on for a 43-38 win over Shields Valley, and the Wolverine boys followed with a resounding 65-38 victory over St. Regis.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Western C: West Yellowstone boys, girls state-bound after challenge-game wins

West Yellowstone girls 43, Shields Valley 38

District 12C rivals West Yellowstone and Shields Valley met for the fourth time this season — and for the fourth time this season the Wolverines earned a narrow a victory.

West Yellowstone took control in the first half thanks to a stingy defense that limited Shields Valley to four field goals in the first 16 minutes. The Wolverines led 19-11 at intermission after leading by double digits for much of the second quarter.

The Rebels grabbed momentum in the second half and cut the deficit to just 37-36 with less than three minutes to play, but West Yellowstone's Ari Spence came up with big buckets down the stretch to help the Wolverines secure the win and lock up the West's second seed for the state tournament.

Ari Spence finished with a game-high 19 points, while Talia Spence added 12 points for the Wolverines.

Shields Valley got 12 points from Nicki Swandal and 10 from Shayne Taylor.

West Yellowstone boys 65, St. Regis 38

West Yellowstone and St. Regis were locked in a close game after the first quarter, but the Wolverines started to separate in the second and then poured it on in the third.

West Yellowstone led 27-19 at halftime but scored 24 points in the third quarter to blow the game open. Diego Allen scored eight points in the frame, and the Wolverines took a 51-30 lead to the fourth.

Abrams Clark scored 17 points to lead the Wolverines, Austin Hales added 16 and Allen and Noah Flores scored 12 apiece.

St. Regis got a game-high 21 points from Conner Lulis, but no other Tiger scored more than six points.

West Yellowstone will be the West's No. 2 seed for the state tournament.

