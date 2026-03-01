Western C: Drummond girls end drought; Manhattan Christian boys extend streak

BUTTE — The Western C championships on Saturday at the Maroon Activities Center saw one team book a ticket to the state tournament for the first time in over a decade and the other extend a divisional streak approaching a decade in length.

In the girls title game, Remington Cline poured in a game-high 22 points and Kimber Parsons added 19 as undefeated Drummond fended off defending divisional champion West Yellowstone 61-51 as the Trojans secured a trip to state for the first time since 2013. The Wolverines — who cut the lead to three in the fourth quarter before Drummond pulled away — will face Shields Valley in a challenge game on Monday.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

"We started talking about it last year what these girls could have the potential to do," said Drummond coach Levi Parsons. "And come the start of this year we set our focus on the state tournament, just hoping to get there. And then to win the divisional championship on top of that is huge."

The boys championship saw the status quo maintained as Manhattan Christian held off West Yellowstone 51-39 to earn the Eagles their eighth straight divisional title. Christian led by nine points at halftime and heading into the fourth quarter and kept the Wolverines at arms length to send West Yellowstone into a Monday challenge game against St. Regis.

The Class C state tournament runs March 11-14 at the Adams Center in Missoula.

