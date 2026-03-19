West Yellowstone coach, Montana State alum Nubia Allen made nostalgic return to Dahlberg Arena during State C

MISSOULA — When West Yellowstone played its first game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament, coach Nubia Allen sported a blazer with a bedazzled Montana State Bobcats logo on the back.

It was an intentional decision for the former MSU women’s basketball player, who coached both the West Yellowstone boys and girls during the state tournaments at Dahlberg Arena on the University of Montana campus.

“Out of respect for this gym, being able to come back as a coach, it was a very meaningful moment for me, so I just wanted to commemorate it by wearing that jacket,” Allen said.

Allen (née Garcia) was paying homage to the rivalry between her Bobcats and the Montana Lady Griz of former coach Robin Selvig, who has his name emblazoned on the court at Dahlberg Arena.

It was the first time Allen had been back inside UM’s arena since playing for Tricia Binford and MSU from 2005 to 2009.

“Unfortunately my last game here was a loss, too,” she said. “I wanted to come back, and I was talking to coach Selvig, coach Binford was here. It just brings it all back. It's been (nearly) 20 years since I've been here.”

Allen, who matriculated to Montana State from northern Mexico via Orem, Utah, scored 1,025 career points and grabbed 701 career rebounds wearing the blue and gold. Her 105 career blocks are the fifth-most in program history.

“I was part of those first four years for coach Binford. Everything that I do, it's her,” Allen said.

In those first two years Allen and Binford were together in Bozeman, the Bobcats went 3-23 and 13-16. They went 18-13 in 2007-08 and 15-15 in 2008-09, finishing third in the Big Sky Conference both years. Since then, Montana State has finished .500 or better every season. The Bobcats won a program-record 30 games last year and are 25-7 this season and set to host a game in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

“Oh, it’s unreal,” Allen said of watching the most recent iterations of Montana State women’s basketball teams. “I mean, I wish I could play now, right? ... What those women have been able to accomplish is amazing, right?

“I'm so proud of being a Bobcat.”

Allen is equally proud of being a Wolverine. She’s been at West Yellowstone since graduating from MSU. She coached at Lone Peak High School in Big Sky for three years but has led the Wolverine girls since 2017.

She’s coached both the boys and girls the past two seasons and was the only coach at the state tournaments leading two programs. West Yellowstone was one of four Class C schools to send both their boys and girls teams to state (Belt, Chester-Joplin-Inverness and Scobey were the others).

West Yellowstone didn’t win a game in Missoula. The boys, who were making the first state appearance in program history, lost to Belt 62-53 in the first round and were eliminated by Winnett-Grass Range 65-54 in a loser-out game.

The West Yellowstone girls lost to C-J-I 56-43 in the first round and Scobey 41-39 in a loser-out game.

“It’s truly been a dream come true, yeah,” Allen said. “I love our community. I love these kids. They play hard. I feel like it has made me a better coach, and being able to bring both teams to state, it's been fun.”

The boys, especially, seem poised to be back at next year’s state tournament. The Wolverines had just three seniors on the roster, and all five starters should return next season.

“We're young — all five starters and then plus three off the bench come back next year, so we're just going to take (the 2026 state tournament) in,” Allen said. “I already know what we have to do better, and I just cannot wait to do it all over again next year.”