'Truly amazing': Bozeman girls soccer reveling in consecutive Class AA titles

BOZEMAN — For Bozeman head girls soccer coach Erika Cannon, there was a sigh of relief at watching her team conclude the postseason as back-to-back Class AA champions — but also a touch of bittersweet knowing that an unforgettable run had come to an end.

"We were so excited for the game to end and us to win," said Cannon. "But the season being over is a little bit sad. I'm trying not to go there yet."

In the immediate wake of a 2-0 title-sealing victory over crosstown foe Bozeman Gallatin, the Hawks — and especially the 11 seniors who had a hand in locking up consecutive championships and earning Bozeman its 10th title in program history — were more focused on reveling in the moment than looking ahead.

"It's just been really amazing," said Cannon. "It's just been such a fun season with this group of players. A great four years with our seniors. And just a great way to top it off."

Bozeman's ninth championship last season gave the Hawks the Class AA record for most titles and this latest crown gives Bozeman a two-title lead over Helena Capital.

The formula to the Hawks' sustained success these past two undefeated seasons has been straightforward — a continued focus on camaraderie and grit.

"I mean we were truly family," said senior striker Hadley Brown, who scored two of Bozeman's three goals in the Hawks' semifinal win over Billings West and added one in the championship. "So much training and working hard. Showing up for one another every single practice. Being positive. Supporting one another. Truly amazing."

Said Cannon: "Just family. We've been talking about that all season long. We do everything together on the field and I think that showed today in the way we played."

