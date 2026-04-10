Treasure State rosters set for 2026 Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

BILLINGS — The Montana boys and girls all-star basketball rosters for the annual Midland Roundtable series with Wyoming were released Friday.

Heading up the Treasure State boys is 6-foot-7 Gatorade player of the year Lincoln Rogers, who helped Missoula Sentinel win the Class AA state championship by hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds for a 47-46 overtime win over Billings West.

Other state champions among the boys lineup include Darcy Merchant Jr. of Class A winner Billings Central and Bram Handran from Class C titlist Scobey.

Highlighting the Montana girls are four state championship winners, including Baker guard Madison O'Connor, who led the Spartans to their second Class B crown in the past three seasons. Back-to-back Class AA champion Gallatin put two players on the team — Jada Davis and Ave Odegard.

Amaya Jarvis, who helped Havre to the Class A championship, is also on the Treasure State girls roster.

This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the boys series, and the 99th and 100th games between the states. Montana swept last year's matchups and owns a 69-29 series advantage.

It will be the 29th year for the girls series. Wyoming snapped a nine-year drought with a victory in the second of two games last year to salvage a split. The Treasure State has a 42-14 all-time edge.

Below is game information and the full rosters for this year's series.

2026 Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

June 12 at Pronghorn Center, Gillette, Wyoming

Girls: 5 p.m.

Boys: 7 p.m.

June 13 at Lockwood High School

Girls: 5 p.m.

Boys: 7 p.m.

Montana girls roster

Jada Davis, Gallatin (Eastern Washington); Avory DeCoite, Missoula Big Sky (Montana); Amaya Jarvis, Havre (Central Washington); Madison O'Connor, Baker (Montana State); Nasya O'Connor, Ekalaka (Rocky Mountain College); Ave Odegard, Gallatin (St. Mary's, Calif.); Mason Quinn, Frenchtown (Boise State); Kamryn Reinker, Billings Central (Montana); Marisa Snider, Ennis (Montana Western); Annika Stergar, Billings Central (Carroll College).

Coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach

Montana boys roster

Chase Bad Bear, Billings Senior; Zicciah Callison-Blake, Lockwood (Montana State Billings); DeonDray Ellis, East Helena; Zane Gillhouse, Missoula Hellgate (Montana Tech); Bram Handran, Scobey; Hudson Luedtke, Butte; Darcy Merchant Jr., Billings Central (Casper College); Johnslee Pierre, Lustre Christian; Cash Rice, Billings West; Lincoln Rogers, Missoula Sentinel (Minnesota State Moorhead).

Coach: Steve Keller, former Montana Western/Providence men's basketball coach

