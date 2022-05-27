Watch
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

PHOTOS: Day 1 2022 State B track and field

Photos from Day 1 of the 2022 State B track and field meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.

Huntley Project's Luke Donally claimed the 2022 Sttae B pole vault title with a vault of 14 feet, 6 inches.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
After a crash in final turn of the 400-meter relay, an Anaconda girl helps her teammate down the homestretch.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
Colby Martinez of Columbus claimed his second consecutive State B long jump crown with a leap of 21 feet, 8.75 inches.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
Townsend's Emma Stolte won the 2022 State B 800-meter run at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
Jefferson's Wade Rykal claimed the 2022 State B discus crown at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
Missoula Loyola's Ridger Palma won the 2022 State B 400-meter dash in 49.15 seconds and set a State B record in the 200-meter dash with a 22.07 in prelims.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
