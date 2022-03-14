Title-winning buzzer beater highlights Q2 Game Changers

BILLINGS - Dougie Peoples never hesitated. Tied 58-58 with time expiring in Saturday's State A boys basketball championship in Missoula, Peoples dribbled steadily from mid-court before stepping into a high-arcing, 30-foot 3-pointer that splashed and led Butte Central to a thrilling 61-58 win over Lewistown.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 14:20:42-04
