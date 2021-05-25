Three Belgrade athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college sports

BELGRADE — It was a special Tuesday morning at Belgrade High School, as three athletes signed on to continue their careers at the next level.

“Being able to put pen on paper and sign something and be officially be able to go somewhere is really amazing and I’m super excited," said Bailey Weisz.

Weisz committed to Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota to play volleyball.

“It was such an ecstatic moment," she said. "Honestly when I was little, I always dreamed of going to play in college. As I got older, I was like 'oh I don’t know if this is ever going to happen.' I always kind of was shoved to the side. I started doubting myself. When a college contacted me, I was like, 'holy crap this is happening.' I was like this actually happening.

Maya Amundson is headed to Indiana Tech to continue her wrestling career.

“I was really excited," she said. "I feel like it’s definitely a great opportunity, it will really help me out in the future. It’s such a great sport. It works on so many personal skills and self dependence. Along with getting along with others. I think it’s really good. I was really excited.”

With the AA Softball State Tournament lying ahead for outfielder Elizabeth Ybarra this week, signing her letter of intent to plat at Miles Community College gave her one less thing to worry about. On the year for the Panthers, she has a batting average of .354 and an OPS of .974.

“There’s literally like a weight lifted off my shoulders during this," Ybarra said. "It’s just the reassurance of all the hard work I’ve done. Just to have an extra two more years of softball is really exciting.”