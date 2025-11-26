KALISPELL — The third time was indeed the charm for Kalispell Glacier when it took an undefeated season all the way to a Class AA state championship win against Billings West after losing the previous two title games.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'The standard': Kalispell Glacier reflects on program's second state title

The journey to the championship game started when the Wolfpack had a disappointing loss against Helena Capital last year for the 2024 title.

Glacier quarterback Jackson Presley says the whole team was on the same page.

“Really, after that loss, we just said we wanted to set out a goal with each other to take action in what we do,” Presley said “Whether that's on the football field or just in life in general and right when we set that goal, that's just been the standard ever since.”

That standard catapulted the Wolfpack to a dominating, undefeated season where they outscored their opponents 493-73.

That dominating play allowed Glacier to earn hosting rights in the playoffs, which Wolfpack running back Asher Knopik knew would give them a big advantage in the championship game.

“We were super thankful for the town of Kalispell and just for everyone who showed up and supported us along the way,” Knopik said. “It was just awesome to see, you know, everyone in the stands, and how we could entertain them, it just meant a lot to us.”

For the outgoing seniors on the Wolfpack, their football careers and trials with this team have set them up for life’s challenges beyond the sport.

“I think that this team has now kind of changed because of us,” Knopik said. “You know coach (Grady) Bennett has done a great job in you know giving us not just lessons for football but lessons for life, and I think that's something that's super valuable about this season is we gained so much life lessons that football has taught us.”

