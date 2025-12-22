The Huddle: Help us tell Montana's high school sports stories

The Huddle is a recurring notebook story from MTN Sports featuring the personalities and stories behind Montana high school sports. For this notebook, we're not focused on scores or standings. We're interested in the people who make high school athletics special across our state.

We're looking for athletes, coaches and programs worth spotlighting. Maybe it's a senior reflecting on four years with their team, a multi-sport athlete juggling demanding schedules, or a coach or player reaching a career milestone. We feature school-team-town traditions, comeback stories, significant achievements and the unsung contributors who make teams work.

Our stories come from every corner of Montana, from Class C programs in remote towns to Class AA schools in our larger cities. If someone in your community has an interesting story that goes beyond the scoreboard, we want to hear about it.

These are punchy, personality driven features conducted by phone or email. We're not looking for game recaps or championship runs, we're looking for the human stories and meaningful milestones that make Montana high school sports special.

Know someone we should feature? Fill out the form below and help us share their story.