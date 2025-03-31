Swing away: Baseball fever high as Billings welcomes unprecedented high school season

BILLINGS — “Dude, it’s pretty cool,” said Michael Brew, a catcher for Billings West.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable,” added Bears pitcher and first baseman Colton Wells.

And it’s now a reality. Both were commenting on donning baseball jerseys emblazoned with their school lettering for the first time. Though the Montana High School Association is in its third year of sanctioning high school baseball across Montana, this season Billings teams from West, Senior, Skyview and Central are fielding their own squads.

Some early non-conference games have been held on practice fields around Billings, though the absence of lights has forced a few to end prematurely with darkness descending. But the issue shouldn't effect many more.

“It’s a great feeling to have our games hosted at Pirtz Field and Dehler Park. I would say about 75, 80% of our games are going to be played there,” said Khyler Thompson, head coach at West, of two diamonds that showcase field lights.

Among those highly anticipated games are a few crosstown clashes at Dehler Park, including a recent showdown between Billings Central and Columbus. The development is especially welcome, considering initial planning left both fields uncertain in terms of availability.

As the season unfolds, questions have risen about how teams would be composed. Would they load up on American Legion players, or create opportunities for those who might not typically play at that level? For Wells, the answer is clear.

“Going from tryouts and knowing that there were over 60 kids there — and over half of them had to get cut — and I got chosen … it’s a pretty awesome feeling,” he shared.

Brew, who plays Legion ball for the Billings Scarlets, also recognizes the value of this new opportunity for players.

“For those kids who can’t afford travel ball and can’t afford Legion — or didn’t make the cut for Legion — I think this gives a good opportunity to keep your dream alive and still play the sport you love,” he explained.

While the number of statewide high school teams is gradually increasing — up to 35 this year from 25 last season — the current competitive landscape remains varied, with schools of all sizes competing in one melting pot.

“Class AA, A, B ... everybody is in the same conference. We’re hoping for a AA conference to start next year. That’s the goal,” Thompson said.

As players trot onto the field donning new uniforms, they’re also hoping to lay a foundation for the future of high school baseball in Billings.

