State tennis: Missoula Loyola boys win third straight, Simms girls claim B-C team titles

KALISPELL — The Missoula Loyola boys' tennis squad completed a three-peat and the Simms girls claimed state B-C tennis titles on Saturday.

The Rams finished with 37 points to hold off second-place Valley Christian (33) while the Tigers piled up 35 points to hold off Chinook by three points.

In the boys' singles championship, Loyola's Dillon Taylor defeated Darby's Clay Rouse 6-4, 7-6(2). The girls' singles title match saw Chinook's Mya Berreth top Fairfield's Maya Wilson 6-4, 6-4.

In the boys' doubles championship, the Loyola tandem of Carter Topp and Joe Kirschenmann beat Valley Christian duo Gabriel Shaffer Preston Reimer in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

The girls' doubles title match was won by Simms sisters Laura and Kaylee Zietzke who beat Loyola tandem Gio Horner and Ava Bellamah 6-3, 6-4.