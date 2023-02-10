Swimmers dive into preliminary events on Day 1 of state meet in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — State swimming is underway as Great Falls High hosted the prelims Friday morning.

Missoula Sentinel's boys are coming off their first ever state title and looking to defend it this year. Their 200 medley relay team did well as it placed second in its heat, finishing only behind Billings West, which posted a time of 1:43:59.

Great Falls' girls are defending their first title in 45 years but it won’t come easy, as other teams are contenders to take it this year. Kalispell Glacier is searching for its first state title and plans on getting there with the help of senior Olivia Gibbons. She entered the 200 freestyle with the fastest time and proceeded to post a time three seconds faster.

Billings Central’s Daniel Apostol is the reigning 200 individual medley champ, as well as the 100 freestyle, and he is looking to go back to back this year. A good showing for him during the prelims places him in first heading into Saturday.

Washington State commit Addy Lewis of Missoula Big Sky is the two time defending champ in the 50 freestyle and is hoping to polish off her career with a third straight crown.

The preliminary races determine the seeding for Saturday’s finals.

