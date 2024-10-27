State cross country: Bozeman Gallatin's Claire Rutherford three-peats, others repeat in Missoula

MISSOULA — It was a beautiful day for running and the best in the state came to the University of Montana Golf course for the state cross-country race.

Starting off with Class B girls, Marina Tulloch from Plains won with time of 18 minutes 33 seconds, Kyla Meissner from Townsend came in second at 19:23 and Ruthanne Bowen from Manhattan took third at 19:27.

Manhattan's girls took home its second straight State B team title with 105 points with Big Timber took second with 152 and Jefferson took third with 201.

In Class C girls, Shelbi LaBrie from Whitewater finished first at 19:40 to win her second straight crown. T.J. Chirrick from Roberts took second at 19:52 and Tiara Norris from West Yellowstone took third at 20:33.

Roberts won its second straight girls team Class C title with 23 points. West Yellowstone came in second with 43 and Manhattan Christian came in third with 54.

For Class B boys Cass Violett from Three Forks took home the win with a time of 15:54. Kyler Harris from Florence-Carlton took second at 16:11 and Auston Schellig from Joliet took third at 16:12

Manhattan won the boys Class B title with 86 points Florence-Carlton took second with 160 and plains took third with 171.

In the Class C boys race Dawson Parke from Drummond won with a time of 16:36. Cavan Visser from Manhattan Christian took second at 17:00 and Peyton Johnson from Cascade took third at 17:14.

Cascade won the Class C team title with 12 points, Hobson-Moore took second with 27 and Manhattan Christian took third with 37 points as its streak of eight straight team titles ended.

For AA girls, Claire Rutherford from Bozeman Gallatin won with a time of 18:16 winning her third state title. Isabel Ross from Gallatin took second place at 18:28 and Lauren Bissen from Glacier took third at 18:34.

Gallatin won the girls AA State trophy with 52 points. Bozeman took second with 68 and Missoula Hellgate took third with 129.

Class A was the final girls race of the day with Morgan Delaney winning at 18:35, Zoey Real Bird from Hardin came in second at 18:48 and Aleigha Child from Hamilton came in third at 18:58.

Hardin's girls won the team Class A title for the third straight year with 41 points. Columbia Falls came in second with 117 and Miles City came in third at 140.

In Class AA boys Wilson Schmidt from Belgrade set a PR at 15:38. Taylor Neil from Bozeman came in second at 15:42 and Owen Theil from Glacier came in third at 15:45

Bozeman returned to the top of the AA boys podium with 56 points. Helena came in second at 71 points and Billings West came in third at 127.

In Class A boys, Finn Schretenthaler from Livingston set his season best at 15:33 with his second career individual state win. Jack Davidson from Corvallis took second at 15:54 and Ben Bird from Hardin took third at 16:16

Hardin won the boys Class A state title with 79 points, Corvallis came in second with 81 and Browning came in third with 125.

Full results can be found at https://live.competitivetiming.com/meets/41397

