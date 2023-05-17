State B golf: Bigfork siblings Colin, Keni Wade grab Round 1 leads at Marias Valley

SHELBY — The Bigfork brother and sister tandem of Colin and Keni Wade are each in the lead after Day 1 of the Class B state golf tournament Tuesday at the Marias Valley Golf and Country Club.

A 1 hour, 20 minute lightning delay forced the golfers off the course midway through the round, but the Wade siblings were alone in front by the time everything wrapped up.

Colin Wade shot a 3-over 75 and has a two-shot lead over Columbus' Landon Olson entering Wednesday's final round. Townsend's Peyton Toney, with a 6-over 78, is in third place.

Keni Wade shot an 80 in the first round, good for 8-over par and three shots better than second place Celi Chapman of Jefferson. Thompson Falls' Ellie Baxter and Shelby's Jori Clary are in third, six strokes back of Wade.

In the team standings, Anaconda's boys are out to the lead, three strokes better than second-place Jefferson and 11 better than third-place Columbus. Jefferson is on top on the girls side, 18 shots better than second-place Shelby and 31 in front of third-place Malta.

The second and final round is Wednesday at Marias Valley. Click here for results.

