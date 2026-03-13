State B basketball: Updates, scores and highlights from Day 2 in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Welcome to Day 2 of the Class B boys and girls basketball tournament at Worthington Arena on the campus of Montana State University.
It should be a great night of semifinal action here with four berths on Saturday night's championship games on the line. The girls semifinals pit Florence vs. Baker at 3:30 p.m. and Malta vs. Missoula Loyola at 5, while the boys semis will feature Anaconda vs. Lodge Grass at 6:30 and Harlem vs. Missoula Loyola at 8.
Keep it here for scores, highlights and updates throughout the day. Most recent updates will be shown at the top.
___________________________________________________________________
3:30 p.m. | The countdown begins
We are officially 10 minutes from tipoff for Day 2 of State B.
Our first semifinal matchup of the day features (1W) Florence-Carlton taking on (1S) Baker. These two teams met on Dec. 6 for a non-conference matchup. The Spartans won that game 74-60 — but it was the closest undefeated Baker came to suffering a loss all season.
We'll see how things go this time around.