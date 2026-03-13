State B basketball: Updates, scores and highlights from Day 2 in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Welcome to Day 2 of the Class B boys and girls basketball tournament at Worthington Arena on the campus of Montana State University.

It should be a great night of semifinal action here with four berths on Saturday night's championship games on the line. The girls semifinals pit Florence vs. Baker at 3:30 p.m. and Malta vs. Missoula Loyola at 5, while the boys semis will feature Anaconda vs. Lodge Grass at 6:30 and Harlem vs. Missoula Loyola at 8.

Keep it here for scores, highlights and updates throughout the day. Most recent updates will be shown at the top.

Updated scores and pairings

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3:30 p.m. | The countdown begins

We are officially 10 minutes from tipoff for Day 2 of State B.

Our first semifinal matchup of the day features (1W) Florence-Carlton taking on (1S) Baker. These two teams met on Dec. 6 for a non-conference matchup. The Spartans won that game 74-60 — but it was the closest undefeated Baker came to suffering a loss all season.

We'll see how things go this time around.